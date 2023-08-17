Makers release first single from Wolf, sung by Vijay Sethupathi

CHENNAI: Helmed byVinoo Venkatesh of Cinderella (2021) fame, Wolf stars Prabhudheva, Raai Laxmi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Anju Kurian and Ramesh Thilak, among others. On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled the first single.

Titled Single Malt Gumbal, the song is sung by actor Vijay Sethupathi. The other singers include Revanth and Vishnupriya. Composed by Amrish, the lyrics for Single Malt Gumbal is penned by Prabhudheva and Vinoo Venkatesh.

Produced by Sandesh Nagaraj, Arul Vincent is handling the camera for Wolf and Lawrence Kishore is taking care of the cuts. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film. Wolf marks the 60th film of Prabhudheva and is expected to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.