Makers release first-look poster of Hansika’s MY3

CHENNAI: Bankrolled by Trendloud, MY3 stars Hansika Motwani, Shanthanu, Mugen Rao, Ashna Zaveri and Janani Iyer among others. The first look of the web series was released recently.

Directed by Rajesh M of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame, MY3 is expected to be a robotic love story with high humour quotient. Initial announcement about this web series was made in the Bigg Boss Ultimate House by Hansika and Mugen.

This series marks the second collaboration between Hansika and Rajesh. MY3’s music is composed by Ganesan and its cinematography is handled by Karthik Muthukumar. Ashish is the editor for the web series.

Hansika will be next seen in Partner, alongside Aadhi Pinisetty and Yogi Babu. Billed to be a romantic-comedy, MY3 will be released in Disney+ Hotstar.