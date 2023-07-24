Makers release first look of Suriya’s Kanguva

CHENNAI: The first look poster of the much-anticipated film, Kanguva was released on July 23, marking actor Suriya’s birthday. The team also unveiled the glimpse video. The glimpse video also featured the title song, sung by Arunraja Kamaraj.

The first look poster had a tagline, ‘The Man, The Wild, The Story’. Kanguva is bankrolled by Studio Green’s KE Gnanavelraja and UV Creations and is produced in a grand scale. Helmed by Siva, the movie will be released in 10 languages.

Music director Devi Sri Prasad has teamed up with Siva again after eight years — Veeram (2014). Vetri will be the cinematographer and Nishad Yusuf will handle the cuts. Actor Disha Patani will make her Tamil debut in Kanguva.

The period portions in the film is set 1500 years ago. The other cast of the film will be revealed in the coming days. The 3D conversion has also begun for Kanguva, and the film will hit the screens in the first half of 2024.