Makers release first look of Rocket Driver, a fantasy drama

CHENNAI: Helmed by debutant Sriram Ananthashankar, Rocket Driver stars Vishvath and Sunainaa in lead roles. On Monday, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the film.

The poster features Vishvath as an auto driver and Sunainaa as a traffic police officer. The story revolves around an autorickshaw driver, with his share of flaws, often voices his dissatisfaction with various aspects of life. He has an undying dream to change the world but doesn’t seem to do anything about it. He happens to encounter the 17-year-old version of his role model and things get weirder for the protagonist as he and his role model figure out the reasons for this strange incident.

This fantasy-drama is backed by Anirudh Vallabh, under the banner Stories By The Shore. The cast includes National award winner Naga Vishal, Kathadi Ramamurthy, Jagan and many others. Kaushik Krish is composing the music, and Regimel Surya Thomas is handling cinematography. Iniyavan Pandian is the editor.

Rocket Driver is progressing at a rapid pace and is slated to release by August.