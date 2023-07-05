Makers release first look of Jani’s Runner on his b’day

Choreographer Jani master will be seen playing the lead in film, titled Runner. Helmed by Vijay Chowdhary, the film is a cop action-drama, in which, father-son relationship takes the centre stage. Marking Jani master’s birthday, the first look poster was unveiled.

Runner is backed by Vijay Bhaskar, G Phanindra, and M Srihari, under the banner Vijay Damaruka Arts. Filmmaker Vijay Chowdhary said, “I am extremely elated to do a film with the talented choreographer, whose acting talent, his characterisation, and the sentimental scenes between the father-son duo, will surely impress the audience. Jani Master’s dance moves will be a highlight.”

Music for the film is composed by Mani Sharma, and the camera is handled by PG Vinda. The makers said that Runner is based on true incidents that happened in Hyderabad. The film will go on floors on July 20 in Hyderabad.