Makers release final trailer of Vijay Antony’s Kolai on July 18

CHENNAI: The makers of Vijay Antony-starrer Kolai, released its thrilling 1.30 minute final trailer on July 18 at 5 pm. Directed by Balaji Kumar of Vidyum Munn fame, this thriller is produced by Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures.

The murder-mystery stars Vijay Antony as a private detective, investigating the murder of model Leila, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary. Vijay Antony, in his rusty appearance, searches for clues that may reveal Leila’s murder with the help of a female officer, Sandhya, played by actor Ritika Singh.

The other ensemble casts include Radikaa Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Siddhartha Shankar, Kishore Kumar, John Vijay, Arjun Chidambaram, and Samkit Bohra.

Girishh Gopalakrishnan is composing the music for this film, with cinematography and editing by Sivakumar Vijayan and Selva RK, respectively.

Kolai will be released in theatres on July 21.