Begin typing your search...

Makers release final trailer of Vijay Antony’s Kolai on July 18

The other ensemble casts include Radikaa Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Siddhartha Shankar, Kishore Kumar, John Vijay, Arjun Chidambaram, and Samkit Bohra.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 July 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-18 22:30:26.0  )
Makers release final trailer of Vijay Antony’s Kolai on July 18
X

Still from Kolai

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The makers of Vijay Antony-starrer Kolai, released its thrilling 1.30 minute final trailer on July 18 at 5 pm. Directed by Balaji Kumar of Vidyum Munn fame, this thriller is produced by Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures.

The murder-mystery stars Vijay Antony as a private detective, investigating the murder of model Leila, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary. Vijay Antony, in his rusty appearance, searches for clues that may reveal Leila’s murder with the help of a female officer, Sandhya, played by actor Ritika Singh.

The other ensemble casts include Radikaa Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Siddhartha Shankar, Kishore Kumar, John Vijay, Arjun Chidambaram, and Samkit Bohra.

Girishh Gopalakrishnan is composing the music for this film, with cinematography and editing by Sivakumar Vijayan and Selva RK, respectively.

Kolai will be released in theatres on July 21.

cinemaVijay Antonyfinal trailerBalaji KumarInfiniti Film Venturesmurder-mysteryRadikaa SarathkumarMurali SharmaSiddhartha ShankarKishore KumarJohn VijayArjun ChidambaramSivakumar Vijayan
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X