Makers release character motion poster of Inga Naan Thaan Kingu

CHENNAI: The makers of Santhanam’s next comic, Inga Naan Thaan Kingu, have released a motion poster featuring actors and their characters in the film. Helmed by Anand Narayan and bankrolled by GN Anbuchezhian, under the banner Gopuram Films, the film features Santhanam as Vetrivel and the debutant actor Priyalaya as Thenmozhi.



Sharing the Character Clicks poster and YouTube link on X, the actor wrote, “Step into Vetri's world! The 'Characters Clicks' motion poster of #IngaNaanThaanKingu is out now! Get ready for an unforgettable comical journey! (sic).”

Along with the protagonists, the motion poster also features Bala Saravanan, Thambi Ramaiah, Munishkanth, and Vivek Prasanna. The video visualizes a wedding ceremony of the lead, set in a palace.



D Imman has composed music for the film and the lyrics are penned by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Muthamil. The film will hit the screens on May 10.