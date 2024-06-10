Begin typing your search...

Makers of NBK 109 unveil birthday glimpse video

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jun 2024 5:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-10 17:30:16.0  )
NBK 109 trailer (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: On the occasion of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday, the makers of NBK 109 released a glimpse video. Written and directed by Bobby Kolli, the film also stars Bobby Deol in an important role.

Taking to their X account, the makers shared a poster of Balakrishna and wrote, “The MONSTER has arrived!! #NBK109 Birthday Glimpse Out Now Wishing the GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayNBK (sic).”

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Thaman S is composing music for NBK 109. Vijay Kartik Kannan is handling the camera, while Niranjan Devaramane is taking care of the cuts. Balakrishna was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari.

