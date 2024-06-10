Makers of NBK 109 unveil birthday glimpse video

CHENNAI: On the occasion of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday, the makers of NBK 109 released a glimpse video. Written and directed by Bobby Kolli, the film also stars Bobby Deol in an important role.

Taking to their X account, the makers shared a poster of Balakrishna and wrote, “The MONSTER has arrived!! #NBK109 Birthday Glimpse Out Now Wishing the GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayNBK (sic).”

THE #NBK109 BIRTHDAY DAY GLIMSE IS HERE



Many more Happy Returns to Our GOD OF MASSES



SHRI NANDHAMURI BALAKRISHNA GAARU #NBK



LETS START THE celebrations



VOLUME UP ⬆️

FEEL THE HEAT https://t.co/ZHkgicInbu#JaiBallaya — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 10, 2024

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Thaman S is composing music for NBK 109. Vijay Kartik Kannan is handling the camera, while Niranjan Devaramane is taking care of the cuts. Balakrishna was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari.

