Makers of NBK 109 unveil birthday glimpse video
CHENNAI: On the occasion of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday, the makers of NBK 109 released a glimpse video. Written and directed by Bobby Kolli, the film also stars Bobby Deol in an important role.
Taking to their X account, the makers shared a poster of Balakrishna and wrote, “The MONSTER has arrived!! #NBK109 Birthday Glimpse Out Now Wishing the GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayNBK (sic).”
THE #NBK109 BIRTHDAY DAY GLIMSE IS HERE— thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 10, 2024
The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Thaman S is composing music for NBK 109. Vijay Kartik Kannan is handling the camera, while Niranjan Devaramane is taking care of the cuts. Balakrishna was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari.