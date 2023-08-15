Makers of 'Leo' release glimpse of Arjun Sarja's character

CHENNAI: The makers of 'Leo' on Tuesday released a glimpse of actor Arjun Sarja's role in the film on the actor's 61st birthday.

Seven Screen Studios, the production house, took to its official Twitter handle and tweeted, Happy Birthday #HaroldDas He’s coming to set your screens on fire.. therikkaaa It was an absolute honor working with you, @akarjunofficial sir. May this year be filled with boundless joy & blockbusters ❤️

Apart from Vijay and Sanjay Dutt, the film boasts an ensemble star cast and features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, choreographer-actor Sandy, and director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon.



Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Kanagaraj’s earlier movies 'Master' and 'Vikram', is scoring the soundtrack of the film. The film is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy and is slated to hit the screens in October, eyeing the pooja holidays.

















