Makers of Keerthy-starrer Raghuthatha wrap shoot

CHENNAI: KGF, and Kantara fame production house, Hombale Films, recently announced the wrap up of their upcoming film Raghuthatha, starring National award-winning actor, Keerthy Suresh, in the lead role.

Directed by The Family Man filmmaker, Suman Kumar, Raghuthatha promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling, and remarkable performances. The film is an empowering tale of a young woman’s journey to save the identity of her people and land. Producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “Raghuthatha is the story of a courageous woman, who fearlessly fights for the rights of women, and many more. We believe, this film will inspire audiences to question societal norms, and empower themselves.”

The film also stars MS Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan, among others. The music of the film is composed by Sean Roldan, and cinematography by Yamini Y.

The movie is expected to release in the third quarter of the year (July to September).