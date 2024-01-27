Makers of Kanguva to unveil mighty Udhiran today

CHENNAI: The makers of Suriya’s most anticipated magnum opus Kanguva, will be revealing the first look of the villain from the film today, at 11 am.

Sharing the announcement poster of the arrival of the villain, the mighty ‘Udhiran’, in their official X account, the makers captioned,

“The mighty #Udhiran of Kanguva will be revealed tomorrow at 11 am. Stay Thrilled! #Kanguva. @Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @GnanavelrajaKe @UV_Creations @KvnProductions @NehaGnanavel @saregamasouth (sic)”

The poster showcases a bloodied hand, gripping tight to chunks of coins, with a bunch of followers raising their hands in the background.

The second look poster of the film, featuring Suriya was unveiled a few days ago, on the occasion of Pongal. The makers had previously revealed the promo teaser of the film on the occasion of actor Suriya’s birthday, last year.

Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green productions, the world of Kanguva will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience. Suriya has recently finished his part of the shoot.

Featuring Suriya and Disha Patani in the titular characters, the film is directed by Siva. Other star cast of the film will be revealed soon.

The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by Devi Sri Prasad.