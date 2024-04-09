Makers launch Pizza 4: Home Alone, starring Abi Hassan

Begin typing your search...

8 April 2024
Pizza 4 team with Nasser and filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy during the film’s launch

CHENNAI: With three successful instalments, the Pizza franchise is back with the fourth instalment. Helmed by KA Andrews, Pizza 4: Home Alone was officially launched recently. The film has Kadaram Kondan fame Abi Hassan and Telugu Bigg Boss fame Rathika playing the lead roles. Andrews has worked as co-director and associate director in films including

LKG, Mookuthi Amman, Gorrilla, Ayali, Soodhu Kavvum 2 and Vettaiyan. Talking about the film, the filmmaker said, “The first part will have a direct link to the fourth instalment. It will be a suspense. SJ Arjun, who worked on the screenplays of films including Ratsasan and Mark Antony, has written the story and screenplay of Pizza 4. A strong team has joined forces for this project to make it a pulsating experience for the audience.” Billed to be a horror-thriller, Pizza 4 will have cinematography by Sriram and Radhakrishnan will handle the cuts. Hari is composing music.

