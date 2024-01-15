Makers drop second single from Vikranth,Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'Lal Salaam'

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Pongal, makers of the upcoming Sports drama film 'Lal Salaam' starring starring Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal on Monday unveiled 'AE PULLA', the second song of the film.



Taking to X, Lyca productions wrote,‘ AE PULLA’, the soul-stirring 2nd single from Lal Salaam is OUT NOW! ▶️ immerse yourself in the soothing melody that captivates your heart!

‘AE PULLA’, the soul-stirring 2nd single from Lal Salaam is OUT NOW! ▶️ immerse yourself in the soothing melody that captivates your heart! ❤️



▶️ https://t.co/BxqTeFWCmw



An @arrahman musical

Lyrics ✍ @KaviKabilan2

Singer @sidsriram

Music on @SonyMusicSouth … pic.twitter.com/cu3apN8yVP — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) January 15, 2024

Singer Sid Sriram has rendered the vocals and is penned by Kabilan for the song.



As reported earlier, the sports drama will release on February 9, actor Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev play special cameos.

Telugu actor Jeevitha Rajasekhar will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Lal Salaam is backed by Lyca Production's Subaskaran, with music for the film scored by AR Rahman.

The cinematography is handled by Vishnu Rangasamy, with B Pravin Baaskar handling the editing.