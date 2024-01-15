Begin typing your search...

Makers drop second single from Vikranth,Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'Lal Salaam'

Telugu actor Jeevitha Rajasekhar will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Jan 2024 5:57 AM GMT
Makers drop second single from Vikranth,Vishnu Vishal-starrer Lal Salaam
X

Still from 'AE PULLA' (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Pongal, makers of the upcoming Sports drama film 'Lal Salaam' starring starring Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal on Monday unveiled 'AE PULLA', the second song of the film.

Taking to X, Lyca productions wrote,‘ AE PULLA’, the soul-stirring 2nd single from Lal Salaam is OUT NOW! ▶️ immerse yourself in the soothing melody that captivates your heart!

Singer Sid Sriram has rendered the vocals and is penned by Kabilan for the song.

As reported earlier, the sports drama will release on February 9, actor Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev play special cameos.

Telugu actor Jeevitha Rajasekhar will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Lal Salaam is backed by Lyca Production's Subaskaran, with music for the film scored by AR Rahman.

The cinematography is handled by Vishnu Rangasamy, with B Pravin Baaskar handling the editing.

CinemaPongalSports drama film 'Lal Salaam'Vikranthsecond songSinger Sid SriramKabilanRajinikanthKapil Dev
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X