Makers drop second single from Ashok Selvan, Shanthanu-starrer Blue Star

CHENNAI: Blue Star is bankrolled by R Ganesh Murthy and G Soundarya, under the banners Lemon Leaf Creation Pvt Ltd. and Neelam Productions. On Friday, the makers unveiled the video song, titled Arakkonam Style. The film stars Ashok Selvan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Keerthi Pandian, among others. The lyrics for Arakkonam Style is penned by Arivu.

A few weeks ago, the team released the first single, Railin Oligal, sung by Pradeep Kumar and Shakthisree Gopalan, which garnered positive response from the audience.

Written and directed by S Jayakumar, the film has music composed by Govind Vasantha of 96 fame. Blue Star is presented by Pa Ranjith and Selva RK is taking care of the cuts. Thamizh A Azhagan is the cinematographer of the film, which revolves around sports and politics. The film is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year.