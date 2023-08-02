Makers announce title of Kayal-fame Anandhi’s next

CHENNAI: Anandhi of Kayal fame will be next seen in the upcoming psychological-thriller, titled White Rose. Directed by debutant filmmaker Rajasekhar, RK Suresh will be playing the antagonist.

Talking about the plot of the film, Rajasekhar said, “This film is about an ordinary woman from a middle-class family getting into troubled waters by a psychopath, which will keep the audiences edge-seated with twists and turns till the end.” The makers are yet to officially announce the other cast of the film.

White Rose features music by Johan Shevanesh and cinematography by Elayaraja V. The film is produced by Ranjani and its cuts are handled by Gopikrishna.

The filmmaker shared a few words about Anandhi and RK Suresh, “ This one will be a special movie in Anandhi’s career. The audience will see an upgraded version of the actor. RK Suresh will be playing the antagonist, and I’m sure, he will send shivers into the spines of audience with his performance.” Anandhi was last seen in Raavana Kottam with Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Other updates about the film will be made by the makers in the upcoming days.