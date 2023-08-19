Make your weekend more fun with these new party songs

MUMBAI: As the weekend is finally here it’s time to get rid of your work stress and get loose. Weekends call for a party and celebration with your friends after a long stressful week. So here are some of the latest party tracks that you can add to your playlist that will make your foot tapping without pausing a second.

Heart Throb The peppy track starring Ranveer Singh is from the recently released film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The upbeat music of the track will make you hit the dance floor. Sung by Dev Negi, the song is composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.





What Jhumka? It’s the perfect song to get on the dance floor with your partner. The song is from Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starrer Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and received good responses from the audience. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.





Zinda Banda Penned by Irshad Kamil, the peppy song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The song is a perfect blend of captivating visuals and Anirudh's infectious beats, promising to get the entire nation grooving along





Naach The recently released dance track from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s upcoming comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’ will set your feet tapping without pausing a second. Sung by Nakash Aziz, the song is penned by Shaan Yadav and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.





Main Nikla Gaddi Leke Theatres turned into dance clubs when the recreated version of the iconic party track ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the film ‘Gadar 2’ appeared on the screen. The song has got all the vibe that will make you hit the dance floor. The song featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.























