MAI sets Oct 13 date for National Cinema Day, all tickets at Rs 99

CHENNAI: The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced that National Cinema Day will be celebrated on October 13 this year.

Cine-goers can watch any show of any film on October 13 for Rs 99, excluding the recliner and premium formats, according to MAI.

In its official press release, MAI said, "National Cinema Day is back on October 13th. Join us at over 4000+ screens across India for an incredible cinematic experience, with movie tickets priced at just Rs. 99. It's the perfect day to enjoy your favorite films with friends and family." (sic)

Last year, the association marked National Cinema Day on September 23, which saw the highest-ever single-day admissions of 6.5 million.