ByIANSIANS|9 March 2024 2:22 PM GMT
Mahesh Babu looks suave in new photoshoot, wife Namrata drops fire emoji
MUMBAI: Mahesh Babu set pulses racing on Saturday as he unveiled a glimpse of his latest photoshoot, exuding suavity in a stylish flannel shirt.

The Tollywood superstar's charismatic persona was showered with admiration from his wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar, who dropped a fiery comment.

The 'Murari' star took to Instagram, and shared photos, wherein he can be seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt. Mahesh is a vision to behold in his messy hair look.

The post is captioned as: "Through the lens..." His wife Namrata dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

A fan wrote: "Gangster turned into romantic". Another said: "handsome hunk", while one commented: "heartthrob".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh was last seen in Telugu action drama 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

