Mahesh Babu holds wife Namrata close in New Year photo

MUMBAI: Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has dropped an adorable New Year wish, by holding his wife Namrata Shirodkar close to him, giving her a sweet kiss, and said his new year is about 'spontaneity, laughter, love, adventure and growth'.

Mahesh and Namrata jetted off to Dubai with their children and family members for a New Year getaway.

The 'Pukar' fame actress has also shared glimpses of their New Year celebrations with her family in Dubai.

Mahesh, who made his debut as a lead actor with the 1999 romantic comedy 'Raja Kumarudu', took to Instagram and shared a picture with his better half.

In the photo, Mahesh can be seen wearing a T-shirt and pyjama, while Namrata is donning a black T-shirt and joggers.

Mahesh is holding her tight, while Namrata is flaunting her blushed smile.

The post was captioned as: "Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth. #HappyNewYear #2024."

The 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar' fame actress commented on the post and wrote: "Love you to the moon and back and forever".



Namrata also took to her Instagram handle and shared happy pictures of her kids, and other family members, and friends.

The actress wrote: "Happy 2024 people!! this year we send more love out into the universe only for it to come back to us 1000 fold have a fantastic year ahead."

She also took to the Instagram stories and dropped a selfie with Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha, and actress Kriti Sanon.

The picture was captioned as: "The last of 2023!! Fun lunch and gupshups Until we meet again."

Namrata met Mahesh on the sets of their movie 'Vamsi' in 2000. They tied the knot in February 2005. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter.

On the work front, Mahesh was last seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. He next has 'Guntur Kaaram'.