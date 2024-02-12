Mahaan 2 in making? Vikram drops hint

CHENNAI: As Mahaan completes two years since its release, actor Vikram took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures hinting at the making of Mahaan 2. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Mahaan also featured Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha, Simran, Sananth and Muthukumar. The film released on February 10, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

Taking to Instagram, Vikram shared his swaggy look from Mahaan and wrote, “Mahaan2!!? (sic).” This has sparked a speculation whether Mahaan 2 is in the cards. Before this, sharing a poster of the film, he captioned, “Thank you @karthiksubbaraj for one of my most favourite films & characters!! #twoyearsofmahaan (sic).”

Mahaan revolves around a teacher, played by Vikram, who belongs to a Gandhian family. After his family abandons him, he turns into one of the most successful liquor barons. However, things takes a turn when his son, played by Dhruv, vows to take revenge on his father for violating Gandhian principles.

The film was bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner of Seven Screen Studios. Music for Mahaan was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while Shreyaas Krishna handled the camera. Vivek Harshan took care of its editing.

Vikram was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnus opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2, and is awaiting the release of Thangalaan, helmed by Pa Ranjith. He also has Chiyaan 62 in the pipeline. It is directed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame. Recently, the makers announced that SJ Suryah joined the cast.