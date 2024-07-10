Madurai District Court adjourns case seeking ban on 'Indian 2' release

MADURAI: The Madurai District Court has adjourned the case seeking to ban the release of the much-anticipated film 'Indian 2', starring superstar Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

The sequel to the legendary movie 'Indian', directed by Shankar, is set to feature an ensemble cast including Haasan, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Aasan Rajendran, the head teacher of Varmakalai, Martial Arts, and Research Academy in Madurai's HMS Colony, has filed a petition against the film.

Rajendran claims that Kamal Haasan consulted him for Varmakalai techniques during the making of the original 'Indian' and his contributions were duly credited.

However, he alleges that 'Indian 2' employs these techniques without his permission, prompting his request to ban the movie's release both in theatres and on OTT platforms.

The case was heard on Monday before a judge in the Madurai District Court.

The court has ordered the hearing to be adjourned to July 11 after the 'Indian 2' film crew requested additional time to file a response to Rajendran's petition.

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian' that starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy.

The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.

In the poster, vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board.

Produced by Lyca Productions, 'Indian 2' is scheduled for release on July 12.