Madurai agri market supervisor wins top honour from Karthi’s Uzhavan Foundation

CHENNAI: Every year, actor Karthi’s Uzhavan Foundation honours individuals who have achieved in the field of agriculture and also those who have contributed to those achievements. This year’s Uzhavar Virudhugal was held in Chennai. The event witnessed film stars like Sivakumar, Rohini, Thambi Ramaiah, Pashupati and Keerthy Pandian as special guests.

Madurai Thirumangalam’s Agricultural Regulatory Market Supervisor Venkatesh was awarded Outstanding Contribution to Farmers Development for making sure the produce of the farmers gets a fair price share. Aparna Karthikeyan, who has been writing continuously about farmers, especially women farmers and their produce, was awarded the Best Agricultural Journalist. Honor for Best Farmers Association was awarded to Pallur Landless Farmer Women’s Association, which brought together landless women and converted barren land into a communal farm.

Like every year, this year the awardees were each presented with a check of Rs One lakh along with the award.

While speaking at the event, Karthi said, “Every year, farmers celebrate Pongal by thanking mother nature. We too celebrate that day as Pongal. But we forget to thank the farmers who provide us with the food we eat every day. This is the fifth anniversary of our event. We came up with the Uzhavar Awards to celebrate the farmers who produce food for us even during natural calamities.”