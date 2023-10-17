Madras HC denies 4 AM screening of Vijay starrer 'Leo'

CHENNAI: Madras High court on Tuesday denied permission for screening of Vijay’s latest movie 'Leo' at 4 AM on October 19, the day of its release.

It is also reported that Producers are asked to approach the state government for 7 AM shows on October 19-October 24.

Earlier, the authorised signatory of Seven Screen Studios, K. Ramachandran, in his appeal said that the fan following of actor Vijay was huge and that the trailer of the movie had reached 51 million on YouTube in just ten days.

He also cited Shahrukh Khan movies 'Pathan' and 'Jawan' releasing in six to seven shows in Mumbai and six in Delhi.

Further details awaited.