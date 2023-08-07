Maaveran to get an OTT release on Aug 11

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan's superhero flick "Maaveran " is all set for streaming on Prime Video on August 11.

Madonne Ashwin's second directorial "Maaveran" is a fantasy action drama that released on July 14 and opened to mixed to positive reviews.

The film also starred director Mysskin playing an antagonist and Aditi Shankar as the female lead. It was produced with a budget of Rs 40 crore and amassed a total box office collection of Rs 78 crore reportedly.

Vijay Sethupathi's voiceover is said to be an additional recipe for the success of the film. Bharath Shankar composed the music for Maveeran.

The OTT giant shared on its social handle a few hours ago to make the announcement and wrote, "Watch Sathya, a timid cartoonist transform into a fearless hero and take over the world!." (sic)

watch Sathya, a timid cartoonist transform into a fearless hero and take over the world! ⚡️#MaaveeranOnPrime, Aug 11 pic.twitter.com/wgUHTaacLQ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 7, 2023

Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in "Ayalaan" directed by Ravi Kumar and has its music composed by double Oscar-winning musician, A.R. Rahman