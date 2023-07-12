Maaveeran surprise update: VJS, Ravi Teja give voiceover

CHENNAI: The makers of Maaveeran had a surprise announcement about the film on July 11. The update was indeed a surprise, as the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer will have its voiceover by actor Vijay Sethupathi.

The production house, Shanti Talkies tweeted, “Thank you ‘Makkal Selvan’ @VijaySethuOffl avargal for lending voice to our #Maaveeran Experience in theatres this Friday @Siva_Kartikeyan @madonneashwin #VeerameJeyam #MaaveeranFromJuly14 #MahaveeruduFromJuly14th,” (sic).

Vijay Sethupathi has lend his voice for the Tamil version, and the Telugu version of the film will have actor Ravi Teja’s voice. Director Madonne Ashwin, who bagged the National Award for his debut directorial Mandela, is directing Maaveeran. The star cast includes Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Saritha, Yogi Babu and Monisha Blessy.

The music is scored by Bharath Shankar, and the editing and cinematography is handled by Philomin Raj and Vidhu Ayyanna, respectively.