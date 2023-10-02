Lyca embarks on its journey in Malayalam Industry with Lucifer 2 - Empuraan

CHENNAI: Lyca Productions, one of the most acclaimed and well-reputed production houses of the Indian film industry has successfully completed 10 years of its show business and is now beginning its journey of production in the Malayalam industry with the first-ever big-budgeted movie in Mollywood titled ‘Lucifer 2 - Empuraan’ starring Complete Actor Mohanlal, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.



Currently, the production house is producing a slew of big-budgeted movies that including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, directed by Shankar. Besides, it is producing ‘Lal Salaam’, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, which features Superstar Rajinikanth in special appearance. Significantly, it is also producing Superstar Rajinikanth’s next movie ‘Thalaivar 170’, directed by ‘Jai Bhim’ fame TJ Gnanavel. Lyca Productions is also producing Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Most importantly, it is launching Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay Vijay as director.

Apart from Tamil movies, the production house is producing a Bollywood movie, featuring Akshay Kumar as a content-driven hero.

Lyca Productions which has clasped an important position in the pages of Indian cinema is now stepping into the Malayalam industry by producing ‘Lucifer 2 - Empuraan’ starring Mohanlal as the lead character, directed by prominent actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is worth mentioning that Lucifer 2 will be the first-ever big-budgeted movie made in the Malayalam movie industry.

Lyca Productions, headed by GKM Tamil Kumaran, is lining up many projects with leading actors, which are in the pipeline and will have the official announcement made soon.