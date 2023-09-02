'Luckiest girl alive': Samantha after praises for her 'Kushi' performance

MUMBAI: Samantha has expressed gratitude after seeing the response she and her latest release ‘Kushi’ have received by the audience. The actress called herself the “luckiest girl alive.”

Samantha, who is currently not in the country, took to Instagram, where she posted a slew of images and a video. She described it all.







The first image has her making a heart with her hands while sitting in a cafe. The second and the third images have her looking at her phone with anticipation. The fourth is a clip, which has the screen and confetti in the air as a song sequence can be seen.

“It never gets easier, it’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting."

"Thank you for #Kushi pic 1- After the movie’s release , Pic 2 and 3- Before(the stressssssssssss)"

"Video 4- You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive.”

'Kushi' is a Telugu-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. This film was released on 1 September 2023.

It tells the tale of Viplav, an employee in BSNL who falls in love with Aradhya, a corporate professional in iLabs Centre and a Brahmin girl. Viplav and Aradhya get married against their parents' wishes and soon face relationship problems, along with insecurities, jealousy, and other factors.