Lover review: Manikandan, Sri Gouri Priya shine in poignant portrayal of modern love

Cast: Manikandan, Sri Gouri Priya, Kanna Ravi, Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Harish Kumar, Nikhila Shankar, Rini, Pintu Pandu and Arunachaleshwaran

Writer & Director: Prabhuram Vyas

Cinematographer: Shreyaas Krishna

Editor: Barath Vikraman

Music Director: Sean Roldan

Rating: 4/5

Synopsis: A relationship of six-years finds itself in a love-hate situation as possessiveness and insecurity take over

When debutant feature filmmaker Prabhuram Vyas 'Livin' series released in 2017, it changed the landscape when it came to the making of Tamil shows for the YouTube audience, especially on modern love. His previous venture 'Livin' was path-breaking as it broke the cliches of storytelling and normalised live-in relationships in Chennai. 'Lover' was expected to be on par with it.

The film begins with Divya (Sri Gouri Priya) hanging out with her friends when she receives repeated calls from Arun (Manikandan). She first hesitates to pick up and eventually does, fearing he might fight over it and find out where she is. The very first scene establishes the characters well.

Manikandan plays an author-backed character and possesses the qualities of toxic masculinity, and plays it well. Sri Gouri Priya is equally good as she is constantly going through struggles in her relationship and is seen in a state of confusion in taking the relationship forward. These scenes make for the majority of the first half of Lover, and we already love it.

Second half the film's strength lies. Prabhuram Vyaas has blended the emotional connect with a bit of humour. Here is where we get to see more of Kannan Ravi, who plays Madan in a near-perfect manner. Other character arcs get an elevation along with the performance, making Lover a Valentine's weekend special.

The only hiccup in the film lies in its backstory is that the director could have delved deep into details of the family background as that takes the front seat in the crux of the story.

Sean Roldan lifts the film up with his background score and songs. He doesn't go overboard and the music is perfectly in sync with the film's constant shift of tone. Barath Vikraman's editing is slick, he doesn't prolong scenes and cuts it with flow to the film's tone.

Overall, 'Lover' isn't path-breaking in the genre of modern love like 'Livin' (both have the same ending), but it is made with such passion and poignantly conveys the meaning of moving on from a breakup. The film never glorifies Arun's actions and balances both people's viewpoints involved in love and states that letting go of someone takes a lot of time, patience, and understanding, and it is very much possible.