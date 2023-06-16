Love my fans way too much to quit: Kajal Aggarwal junks rumour

CHENNAI: On Friday, fresh speculations on Kajal Aggarwal quitting the film industry started going viral on social media. The reports said that the actress has decided to call it a day after Bhagavanth Kesari with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.

DTNext got in touch with the 'Thuppaki' actor, who instantly laughed off rumours on her decision to quit. "I am never quitting. There is so much love and I love my fans and the audience way too much to quit," she told us.

The report also had it that she made this decision keeping her son Neil in mind. Clarifying the same, Kajal said, "My personal and my professional lives have always stayed independent of each other and it will continue that way."

Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in Hindi film titled 'Uma', in which she plays the titular role. The film is directed by Tathagata Singha.