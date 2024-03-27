Lollu Sabha fame Seshu passes away at 60 due to heart attack

CHENNAI: Comedian Seshu (60), who is popularly known as Lollu Sabha Seshu, succumbed to a heart attack on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for the past few days in Chennai.

Seshu became a household name with the show, Lollu Sabha. He made his film debut in Dhanush’s Thulluvatho Ilamai. He has acted in many films, playing comical roles alongside actors like Santhanam and Yogi Babu, to name a few.

“We were (Lollu Sabha team) planning to come together again and we lost Seshu at the wrong time. Wherever we went, people approached us and spoke to us about the show. We all did role reversals during Lollu Sabha days and Seshu’s choice of characters were fun and his approach was interesting. The team has lost a dear friend. He has helped a lot of families in terms of education and marriage. I cannot describe our team’s sadness in words,” Lollu Sabha Manohar told DT Next.

In recent days, the actor became famous for his performance in Santhanam’s A1. He was last seen in Vadakkupatti Ramasamy, which was also headlined by Santhanam. Apart from acting, Seshu has helped several people with their education and medical expenses.