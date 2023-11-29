Begin typing your search...
Loki's 'G Squad' announces their first production titled 'Fight Club'
The film will be directed by Abbas A Rahmath
CHENNAI: Few days after Leo director, Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his production banner 'G Squad', there is another update from the production house.
G-Squad on Wednesday announced the first look of their maiden venture titled 'Fight Club'.
Taking to X, the makers captioned the post and tweeted, '#FightClub - The bravest gang will meet you all soon! ' [sic].
#FightClub - The bravest gang will meet you all soon! @Dir_Lokesh @Vijay_B_Kumar @reelgood_adi @Abbas_A_Rahmath @reel_good_films #GovindVasantha @editorKripa @leonbrittodp #kannanganpat @renganaath_R @VickyStunt_dir @sasivilliers. @EzhuArtdirector @Dinesh_1401… pic.twitter.com/HNMiOgs9es— GSquad (@GSquadOffl) November 29, 2023
