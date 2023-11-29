Begin typing your search...

Loki's 'G Squad' announces their first production titled 'Fight Club'

The film will be directed by Abbas A Rahmath

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Nov 2023 1:17 PM GMT
Lokis G Squad announces their first production titled Fight Club
First look from Fight Club (Photo/X, @GSquadOffl)

CHENNAI: Few days after Leo director, Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his production banner 'G Squad', there is another update from the production house.

G-Squad on Wednesday announced the first look of their maiden venture titled 'Fight Club'.

Taking to X, the makers captioned the post and tweeted, '#FightClub - The bravest gang will meet you all soon! ' [sic].

The film will be directed by Abbas A Rahmath.

