Lokesh,Shruti starrer 'Inimel' teaser to be out on this date

CHENNAI: Makers of the music video 'Inimel' starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan are all set to unveil a teaser.



Sharing it to X, makers wrote,"No Winners No Losers, #Inimel only Players (sic)."

The teaser will be out on March 21. Recently, the makers unveiled the title of the music video Inimel with a poster.



Composed and conceptualised by Shruti Haasan, the song will introduce the Lokesh as an actor for the first time. Kamal Haasan has penned the lyrics for Inimel.

Releasing under the label of Raaj Kamal Films International, the song is helmed by Dwarkesh Prabakar.