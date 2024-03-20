Begin typing your search...

Lokesh,Shruti starrer 'Inimel' teaser to be out on this date

The teaser will be out on March 21. Recently, the makers unveiled the title of the music video Inimel with a poster.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 March 2024 1:58 PM GMT
Lokesh,Shruti starrer Inimel teaser to be out on this date
X

Still from Inimel (Photo/X)

CHENNAI: Makers of the music video 'Inimel' starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan are all set to unveil a teaser.

Sharing it to X, makers wrote,"No Winners No Losers, #Inimel only Players (sic)."

The teaser will be out on March 21. Recently, the makers unveiled the title of the music video Inimel with a poster.

Composed and conceptualised by Shruti Haasan, the song will introduce the Lokesh as an actor for the first time. Kamal Haasan has penned the lyrics for Inimel.

Releasing under the label of Raaj Kamal Films International, the song is helmed by Dwarkesh Prabakar.

Cinemamusic video 'Inimel'Lokesh KanagarajShruti HaasanRaaj Kamal Films International
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X