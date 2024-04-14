Begin typing your search...

ByPTIPTI|14 April 2024 7:52 AM GMT
Lokesh Kanagaraj, Raghava Lawrence joining hands for Benz
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj , Benz poster

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Sunday announced his upcoming production ''Benz'', starring Raghava Lawrence.

The film, which has a story by Kanagraj, will be written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of ''Sulthan'' fame.

Kanagraj, known for films such as ''Leo'' and ''Vikram'', shared the film update on his X page.

''It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11. I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team.

''And Director @bakkiyaraj_k, I am excited for you. Thank you everyone for making this happen. Need all your wishes & support,'' he wrote.

Kanagaraj is presenting ''Benz'' via his production house G Squad along with Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and Jagadish Palanisamy of The Route banner.

PTI

