Lokesh Kanagaraj, Raghava Lawrence joining hands for 'Benz'

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Sunday announced his upcoming production ''Benz'', starring Raghava Lawrence.

The film, which has a story by Kanagraj, will be written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of ''Sulthan'' fame.

Kanagraj, known for films such as ''Leo'' and ''Vikram'', shared the film update on his X page.

It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11



I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team. And Director @bakkiyaraj_k , I am excited for you.

— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 14, 2024

Kanagaraj is presenting ''Benz'' via his production house G Squad along with Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and Jagadish Palanisamy of The Route banner.