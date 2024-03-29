Lets look at Indian celebrities who have their wax models around the world

CHENNAI: Allu Arjun has taken over the internet sensation by sharing a selfie with his newly unveiled wax statue.

The 'Pushpa 2' star is the latest celebrity to have been honoured with a wax statue in Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai.

Here is a list of other Indian celebrities who have their wax portraits in Madame Tussauds' museums around the world

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai.

Mahatma Gandhi, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sachin Tendulkar and Deepika Padukone's wax sculpture is exhibited at Madame Tussauds in UK.

Along with it, Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor and Kajol's wax figure is showcased at Madame Tussauds, Singapore

Actor Prabhas' wax sculpture is at Madame Tussauds, Bangkok, Thailand

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wax sculpture is kept for show at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wax statue is presented at Madame Tussauds museum in Sydney.

Amitabh Bachchan's wax model is put on view at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong.

Here is a list of celebrities who's wax statues are showcased in Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi

Mahatma Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam, Rabindranath Tagore, Mother Teresa, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lata Mangeshkar, Ratan Tata, AR Rahman, Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu, Sachin Tendulkar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.