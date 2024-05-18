"Let's carry out our duty as Indians...": SRK urges voters to get fingers inked ahead of Phase 5

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan came forward on Saturday to encourage people to immerse themselves in the celebration of democracy and get their fingers inked amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, SRK wrote, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote."

﻿As the voting date for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra is set for May 20, SRK's post would definitely act as a reminder among his followers.

Reacting to SRK's post about voting, a lot of his fans shared his monologue from his blockbuster 'Jawan'.

In the film, SRK delivered a two-minute-long monologue where he spoke about the importance of voting and how electing the right candidate who holds no prejudices towards caste, religion or race is so crucial.

While delivering the monologue, he urged people to ask political candidates, "what they will do for you in the next 5 years. If someone in the family falls ill, what will you do for their treatment? What will you do to get me a job?"

Earlier on Friday, SRK's close friend and superstar Salman Khan put out a unique post, appealing to citizens to exercise their voting rights in the ongoing elections.

"I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata.. Bharat Mata ki Jai," Salman wrote on X.

Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are scheduled for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central.

The other constituencies of Maharashtra that will be part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the first four phases has concluded and for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, polling is set to be held on May 20.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.