Let my films do the talking: Vishal Krishna

CHENNAI: Vishal Krishna’s hard work, dedication and innumerous injuries on Mark Antony’s sets have fetched him reaping rewards as the film entered the 100-crore club on Tuesday.

“This is what you call teamwork. The film would have been incomplete without SJ Suryah’s performance or Adhik’s screenplay or GV Prakash’s background score.

The victory is a result of hard work of every support staff, who worked on this,” says Vishal. He terms this success as crucial and even quips saying, “Since Chellame in 2004, this is the first time I have heard the word ‘blockbuster’ upon my film’s release.

Vishal Krishna

I have seen hits like Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Thupparivaalan and Irumbu Thirai among others, but blockbusters are something else. This has been an overdue and it is crucial. Not only for me but for Adhik, who pinned his hopes on this story for the last seven years.”

Vishal is someone, who usually has jumped the gun on certain things on previous occasions, is calm and composed this time. “I am aware that a few people judged me and wrote me off, when things didn’t go my way. I am not answering them now.

My films will do the talking and not only Mark Antony, even my film with Hari has a strong storyline to it,” he adds. Talking about his upcoming films, he says, “I have started my next schedule for Hari’s project and after that it will be my directorial Thupparivaalan 2 next year.”

While he has listened to a few scripts, he is clear about working on Thupparivaalan 2. “I do not see any other script in sight that is as enticing as Thupparivaalan 2. In fact, I can’t wait now to stand behind the camera and say ‘Start camera, rolling, action!’ he signs off