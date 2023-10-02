Leo trailer to be out on October 5

CHENNAI: The makers of the Vijay-starrer Leo have announced that the film's trailer will release on October 5.

The actioner, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

The back-to-back announcements regarding the film have kept the expectations intact since fans were disappointed due to the team's decision to avoid the audio launch.

Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film stars Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mysskin, among others. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor. Leo is slated to hit the screens worldwide on October 19, eyeing the Ayudha Pooja weekend.