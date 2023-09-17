Leo Poster Feast: Vijay-starrer's Telugu poster to be out today

CHENNAI: Makers of the Vijay-starrer Leo have announced that the film's posters would be released on a daily basis for four days.



Accordingly, Leo's Telugu poster would be released today at 6 PM.

The film's production house Seven Screen Studio in its post wrote, "He is back

Annan ready, Poster adi #LeoPosterFeast for the next 4 days, starting today.. #LeoTeluguPoster is releasing Today at 6PM #Leo (sic.)"

The action film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is backed by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio. Apart from Vijay, Leo has Trisha, Priya Anand, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and Mysskin play major roles among others. Lokesh's frequent collaborators Anirudh and Philomin Raj will handle the music and edits respectively, while Manoj Paramahamsa will helm the cinematography.



Leo is eyeing a worldwide release on October 19, coincinding with the Ayudha Pooja holidays.