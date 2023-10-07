Lawrence-Rathnakumar’s film to take off without Nayanthara

CHENNAI: A few months ago, it was widely reported that Raghava Lawrence and Nayanthara will play lead roles in a film that will be helmed by Rathnakumar of Meyaadha Maan fame. The film would be a horror script and was expected to go on floors later this year.

The latest exclusive update we have for you is that Lawrence and Rathnakumar will begin this project without Nayanthara in it. Tinseltown sources say that Nayan has opted herself out of the project due to unknown reasons.

However, when DT Next contacted sources close to the film unit, they said, “Lawrence and Rathnakumar are working on a different script altogether and not the one that was planned with Nayanthara. The makers have decided to go with the script that focuses on Lawrence’s character. An official announcement will be made soon.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2 opened to mixed responses in theatres on September 28. The actor will be seen in Jigarthanda 2, directed by Karthik Subbarak. The film will release on the Deepavali weekend.