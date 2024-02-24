Late filmmaker Jeeva’s daughter Sanaa Mariam to don director’s hat

CHENNAI: Late director-cinematographer Jeeva’s daughter, Sanaa Mariam, has chosen to carry forward the legacy of her late father. Sanaa, who assisted Mani Ratnam in Ponniyin Selvan, will be making her debut as a director in a film that will be bankrolled by Sundar C- Khushbu’s production house, Avni Movies.

A tinseltown source told DT Next, “The lead actors are from Ponniyin Selvan as well. Santhosh, who played the younger Aditha Karikalan, and Sara Arjun, who played the younger version of Nandhini, have been cast in lead roles in the movie. An official announcement will be made on an auspicious day in the coming weeks.”

While talks are doing the rounds that Aditi Shankar too was approached to play the female lead, our Kodambakkam birdie says that Sara has made the cut to be Santhosh’s co-star. It is said that the film will have a romantic backdrop to it.

“However, it is too early to confirm the film’s genre,” added the source. Jeeva is known for his romantic films like Unnale Unnale, 12B and Dhaam Dhoom among others.