Lal Salaam to release on February 9

CHENNAI: Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, will release on February 9, the makers said on Tuesday.



The sports drama was at first planned to be screened during the Pongal weekend.

The film starring Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal, will have Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev play special cameos. Telugu actor Jeevitha Rajasekhar will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Lal Salaam is backed by Lyca Production's Subaskaran, with music for the film scored by AR Rahman. The cinematography is handled by Vishnu Rangasamy, with B Pravin Baaskar handling the editing.