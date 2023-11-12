Begin typing your search...

Lal Salaam teaser: An interesting mix of sports, faith and politics

Lal Salaam is backed by Lyca Production's Subaskaran, with music for the film scored by AR Rahman

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 Nov 2023 5:55 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-12 06:02:52  )
Lal Salaam teaser: An interesting mix of sports, faith and politics
Still from Lal Salaam teaser (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: The most-awaited teaser of Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam has dropped on internet on the occasion of Deepavali. The short glimpse of the film is engaging from the word go.

The film addresses the dangerous mixture of faith and politics in sports. Actors Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal, who play central roles in the film, are seen as cricketers with one being Hindu and another a Muslim lending itself to a hyperbolic allusion of an "India vs Pakistan" clash.

Doing away with regular punch dialogues, for good, Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai is shown speaking a topically relevant line of "Religion is getting mixed into sport and the children are being poisoned," with a helping of stunt sequences to keep the fan servicing intact.

Lal Salaam is backed by Lyca Production's Subaskaran, with music for the film scored by AR Rahman. The cinematography is handled by Vishnu Rangasamy, with B Pravin Baaskar handling the editing.

Lal Salaam will be released in multiple languages for Pongal.

Online Desk

