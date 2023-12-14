KWK 8: Karan says reaction to Ranveer-Deepika's episode "angered" him

MUMBAI: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar in the recent episode of the popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8' shared that the reaction to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's episode "angered" him. During the episode, KJo called the first episode of 'KWK 8' most "honest and heartfelt."

He stated, "I think all three of kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that the episode angered me, and the reaction angered me."

He continued, "I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much. They were so gracious. And then you're talking about some nonsense. I am like, 'What do you know about somebody else's personal life and marriage?' Tu apne ghar pe dekh na, is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my middle finger! I am like, you know, just shut up."

During the first episode of 'KWK 8' Deepika confessed, "There was no 'commitment' as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other."

This comment sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some admirers applauding her candour and others criticised her for her prior decisions.

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor appeared in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8'. The brand-new episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8' streams every Thursday at midnight on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.