Kuttrachaatu will have me portraying intense emotions: Karunakaran

CHENNAI: Actor Karunakaran, who has films like Ayalaan, Musthafa Musthafa and an untitled project with Siddharth, is excited about playing the lead role in Kuttrachaatu. Directed by debutant Vimal Vishnu, the movie is touted to be an emotional drama. “Everything to me seemed different in a good way in Kuttrachaatu. When I last played a serious character in Vasanth sir’s Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, my performance was widely appreciated and accepted as well. I could only say that with Kuttrachaatu, it will be more intense. You could see me in a more intense role with varied emotions,” says the actor.



Karunakaran says that the story revolves around people living on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. “It is a realistic story on how a sensitive issue takes on a toll on a normal man’s life. There are several characters in the story, who have put up stellar performances. A kid named Shivani will stand out with her performance. Mirnaa plays my wife, Munna Simon plays an important role along with Malayalam actor Dinesh Prabhakar. Bharath will be seen in a cameo,” he reveals.

The Indru Netru Naalai actor, who strikes a fine balance between his roles, faced a few challenges while shooting for Kuttrachaatu. “Malayalam cinema unit is quite different from Tamil. Their call-sheet is different from what it is here. They work in double and triple call sheets. I had a scene where I had to run and it was filmed an entire day. I was exhausted and thankfully it was Labour Day (May 1) the next day and I had an opportunity to get good rest. Jokes apart, the film will intrigue you with its emotions and sudden twists and turns. The film will have a blend of Tamil and Malayalam in its runtime. Overall, it was a good experience,” he says with a smile. On his upcoming projects, Karunakaran says, “I have a film with Samuthirakani, Criminal with Gautham Karthik and another film with Nandha Periyasamy. I can’t wait for Ayalaan’s release. I watched it during the dubbing and it will be a head-turner upon its release.”