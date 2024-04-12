'Kurangu Pedal's story would connect with each one of us'

CHENNAI: Director Kamalakannan's film Kurangu Pedal, which is produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions is all set to release in May. Before he divulges about the film, he asks us if we know what Kurangu Pedal means. We then tell him about how kurangu pedal (monkey pedal) technique helped most of us in learning to ride a bicycle. "I have been asking this to quite a lot of people and they mention it as 'ara pedal' (half pedal). It is the 80s and the 90s generation that learnt to ride bicycles through this method. So, Kurangu Pedal is a film that revolves around this," he says.



The filmmaker reveals that the movie is set against the backdrop of a village in Salem district. "The story is set in Katheri. It is about a group of kids, who have completed class five learning to ride a bicycle in their summer vacation," adds Kamalakannan with a smile.

Kamalakannan

The story is inspired from a Tamil short story, titled Cycle. "When I read the story, it reminded me of my childhood, where we ask our uncles and older cousins to lend us their cycle for a few minutes. I thought this story would look beautiful in visual form and we made it. It has come out well and will be an entertainer for kids. The story will also have an emotional connection to it," remarks the director.



He also says how Sivakarthikeyan's interest in the film has helped the film grab the right attention. "He identifies the potential a script has and willingly comes forward in taking them to the masses. This is a good film and would have done well through word of mouth post-release. But Sivakarthikeyan's association has helped the film a month before it hits the screens," he explains.