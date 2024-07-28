'Kubera' team unveils new poster to celebrate Dhanush's birthday

CHENNAI: Actor-director Dhanush, who is currently basking in the success of 'Raayan', is celebrating his birthday today. To mark the occasion, the team behind his upcoming film 'Kubera' has unveiled a new look poster.

It shows a long-bearded Dhanush looking at something.

Sharing the poster on X, the team wrote, "Happy Birthday to the phenomenal @dhanushkraja sir! Here's to more groundbreaking performances and unforgettable moments in #SekharKammulasKubera (sic)."

Earlier, the makers had released first-look posters of the actor and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. A teaser featuring Rashmika too was unveiled last month.

'Kubera is helmed by Skehar Kammula'

Bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, 'Kubera' also stars Nagarjuna in a key role.

Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer and Karthika Srinivas is handling the cuts. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film.

The film is being made in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has 'Tere Ishk Mein' directed by Aanand L Rai in the pipeline. He is also awaiting the release of 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam', his third directorial venture. Starring Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Anikha Surendran in key roles, the film has GV Prakash Kumar as the composer.