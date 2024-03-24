Kriti Kharbanda tears off Pulkit Samrat's kurta in haldi pics from wedding

MUMBAI: Actor couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who recently tied the knot in Delhi, shared more pictures from their wedding on Sunday.

The latest pictures are from their haldi ceremony. The two can be seen romancing and posing for pictures.

In the pictures, Pulkit can be seen wearing a yellow kurta paired with white pyjamas. Kriti can be seen dressed in an orange crop top, palazzo pants, and dupatta, matching them with golden earrings.

However, the one picture that takes the cake is of Kriti and Pulkit's friends tearing off his kurta as he looks stunned.

In the first picture, a shirtless Pulkit is seen kissing Kriti on the side of her head as she blushes. In another picture, Pulkit can also be seen doing bhangra.

Kriti shared that Pulkit was thrown into the pool by their friends.

They wrote in the caption, “Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi. Haldi ki ek chutki in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na. P.S. big props to the person who held me back while the others threw pulkit into the pool :) I’m grateful”.