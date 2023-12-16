Kottukkaali to premiere at Berlin Intl Film Festival

CHENNAI: Kottukkaali, that stars Soori and Anna Ben in lead roles, will have its world premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival. The film is helmed by PS Vinothraj of Koozhangal fame.

The announcement was made by Sivakarthikeyan on Thursday, who is also producing Kottukkaali under the banner, Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Sharing the film’s posters, the actor-producer wrote, “The World Premiere of our #Kottukkaali is at the esteemed Berlin International Film Festival. Super Proud #berlinale #berlinaleforum #KottukkaaliAtBerlinale (sic).”

B Sakthivel is handling the camera for Kottukkaali, while Ganesh Siva is overseeing the cuts.

Meanwhile, Soori was last seen in the lead role in Viduthalai, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, which was directed by Vetrimaran. Anna Ben is popular for her role in the Malayalam film, Kumbalangi Nights.