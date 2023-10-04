Kortala Siva reveals ‘Devara’ will be released in 2 parts

HYDERABAD: Actor NTR Jr, who has now become a global star due to the immense international success of ‘RRR’, is now all set to star in his upcoming action-drama film ‘Devara’. Due to the movie’s immense canvas and grandeur, director Koratala Siva revealed that the film will be a two-part release in order to do justice to its meticulously detailed storytelling.

Taking to social media, Koratala said in a video where he mixed Telugu and English: “The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger.

Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part.”

Concluding his message, he said: “So, we took the decision to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won’t change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of ‘Devara’ will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning.”

‘Devara’ has been touted as one massive spectacle with immense grandeur and immense worldbuilding which is filled with a lot of lore and character development. Most of the details with regards to ‘Devara’ are under the wraps with NTR Jr’s own role being into question as to whether he is a hero or an anti-hero.

The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Mera Srikanth and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The first part of ‘Devara’ is slated to hit the screens on April 5, 2024 across India. The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer.