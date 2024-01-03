KJo opens up on his fanboy moment with Sridevi

CHENNAI: Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar (KJo) has shared his fanboy moment with the late actor Sridevi.

He talks about the first time he met Sridevi in person and was simply mesmerised by her aura. “I have to say one thing about how crazy and madly in love I was with Sridevi. I was her biggest fan,” he said.

“The first time I met her was actually in 1993 when she did a film for my dad, called Gumrah and I went to the photoshoot and my knees were rattling because I was so nervous. My dad introduced me and I don’t know what I said or what I have done,” Karan adds.